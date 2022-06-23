Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Aiden McGeady is set to undergo a medical at Hibs, who hope to complete the signing of the former Celtic and Sunderland winger before they fly out to Portugal on Sunday for a pre-season training camp. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Premiership clubs are poised for crisis talks over Rangers' continuing sponsorship row with the SPFL amid fears that the Ibrox club - who are no longer required to participate in the agreement with car dealer cinch - may be exempt from promoting any other commercial deals secured by the league. (Daily Record) external-link

Argentine left-back Alexandro Bernabei is in Glasgow and his £3.75m move to Celtic is likely to be announced on Friday, while the permanent signing of winger Jota is also nearing completion. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Dundee United are considering a move for Hibs striker Christian Doidge, who new Tannadice head coach Jack Ross worked with at Easter Road. (Courier) external-link

Brighton are targeting Rangers' Glen Kamara as they seek midfield reinforcements having sold Yves Bissouma to Tottenham. (90min) external-link

Celtic have contacted Liverpool about Ben Davies as the Scottish champions reignite their interest in the defender they missed out on when he moved to Anfield from Preston last summer. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Although Sevilla have yet to bid for Alfredo Morelos, the Spanish side lead the chase for the Rangers striker and discussions are expected, while the Ibrox side club also braced for offers for Joe Aribo amid interest from the Premier League. (Glasgow Times) external-link

PAOK have set an asking price of £2m for Antonio Colak as Rangers weigh up a move for the 28-year-old striker. (Sun) external-link

Odds BK striker Tobias Lauritsen has rejected a move to Aberdeen and has travelled to the Netherlands to complete a £600,000 move to Sparta Rotterdam. (Scotsman) external-link

Hearts are "quite far down the line" with moves for Peterborough midfielder Jorge Grant and Brighton defender Alex Cochrane, says manager Robbie Neilson, who has not firmed up interest in Lawrence Shankland with a bid for the Beerschot striker. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Millwall striker Zak Lovelace, 16, has chosen to join Rangers despite Premier League interest and will join up with Giovanni van Bronckhorst's squad in the coming weeks. (Sky Sports) external-link