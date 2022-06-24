Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Joe Allen made 44 appearances for Stoke last season

Wales midfielder Joe Allen will leave Stoke City when his contract expires at the end of the month.

The 32-year-old held talks about extending his stay but has decided to move on and has been linked with a return to Swansea, his first club.

Allen joined the Potters from Liverpool for £13m in July 2016 and scored 18 goals in 212 league appearances.

"It's tough to be leaving but I believe it's the right time for both myself and the club to be parting ways," he said.