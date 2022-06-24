Last updated on .From the section Football

Kyle Egan played once in League Two and once in the EFL Trophy for Exeter City

Truro City have signed former Exeter City defender Kyle Egan.

The 23-year-old right-back moves to the White Tigers after two years with Southern Premier Division South rivals Tiverton Town.

He has also had spells with Bideford and Dorchester Town, where he scored four times in 122 appearances.

Egan began his career at Exeter where he came up through the club's youth ranks and went on to make two first team appearances in August 2016.

He is the fourth new signing to join Paul Wotton's side this summer - the club has already secured the services of defender Ben Adelsbury, forward Jack Rice and midfielder Ollie Knowles.