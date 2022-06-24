Last updated on .From the section Derby

David Clowes is said to be a life-long Derby County fan

Local property developer David Clowes says he will make a bid to buy Derby County on Friday after purchasing the League One club's Pride Park stadium.

His company, Clowes Developments (UK) Ltd, have also given a loan to the club to allow them to start next season.

Clowes' attempt to take Derby out of administration comes after Chris Kirchner withdrew his bid on 13 June.

"With a deadline looming and the start of the next season getting closer, we needed to do something," Clowes said.

Clowes said a formal bid for the club will be submitted later on Friday, a week after Pride Park was bought from Derby's former owner Mel Morris.

The arrangement for the ground, which has previously caused major problems with attempts to sell the club, is said to have been kept confidential until the loan to the club could be arranged.

