Women's Champions League: Rangers face Ferencvaros in round one qualifying, Glasgow City draw Roma
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Rangers face Hungarians Ferencvaros in round one of Women's Champions League qualifying, while Glasgow City take on Serie A runners-up Roma.
Should Scottish champions Rangers progress, they will face PAOK of Greece or Swansea City in the final of their mini group.
Glasgow have a potential rematch with Swiss side Servette - who knocked them out last season - or Paris FC.
The semi-finals are on 18 August, with each final three days later.
The host venue for the ties - which will be a club from each group - has still to be confirmed.
Rangers, who are playing their first Women's Champions League campaign after their maiden title success last season, were unseeded in the champions path.
City, who have twice reached the quarter-finals in the last seven years but fell in round two last season, were seeded in the 16-team league path.
The winners of each final (11 in the champions path, four in the league path) will progress to round two, where 24 teams compete for the last 12 slots in the group stage alongside holders Lyon and fellow direct entrants Barcelona, Chelsea and Wolfsburg.
- Ancient Egypt's ultimate 'yummy mummy': She reigned for over 20 years but why did history try to erase her?
- Boost your memory and heart health: Find out how a nap could slash your risk of heart attack by half and have an impact on your brain