McDaid joined the Glens in August 2017 after a spell with York City

Glentoran striker Robbie McDaid will join rivals Linfield once his contract expires at The Oval next week.

The 25-year-old has agreed terms with the league champions.

He joined the Glens in 2017 following spells with Leeds United, Lincoln City and York City.

McDaid is one of three players that will depart The Oval next week, with midfielders Gael Bigirimana and Dillon Powers also exiting upon the expiry of their contracts.

"Robbie scored some vital goals for Glentoran in his five seasons here," Mick McDermott told the club website.

"Most notably he played an integral role in the Irish Cup success in 2020, scoring the winner in extra-time."

Linfield are looking to bolster their attacking options having lost Christy Manzinga, who scored 20 goals last season as the Blues secured their fourth straight league title.

David Healy's side will begin their title defence at home to Portadown on 13 August.