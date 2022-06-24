Reece Devine: Swindon sign ex-Manchester United academy left-back
Swindon have signed former Manchester United left-back Reece Devine on a two-year deal.
Devine, 20, joined United's academy in 2018 but had not played for the first-team before his release from the club this month.
The defender spent part of last season on loan at Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone, making six appearances.
He then enjoyed a six-month spell with League Two Walsall, where he featured eight times.
"I had some really positive chats with the new manager and I love the attacking football the team plays which will suit me massively - I'm really buzzing to get started," Devine told the club website.
"I'm naturally an attacking wing-back. I love to get forward and whip balls into the box and I've got a good engine, so I'm looking forward to expressing myself on the pitch."
