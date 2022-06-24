Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Andy Rinomhota joined Reading's academy in 2015

Cardiff City are set to sign out-of-contract Reading midfielder Andy Rinomhota on a free transfer.

The Bluebirds head to their pre-season training in Scotland on Sunday and the 25-year-old could link up with boss Steve Morison and his squad beforehand.

Rinomhota was among a number of players Reading hoped to hold onto, but instead he looks to be heading to Cardiff.

Cardiff also hope to make progress on contract negotiations with Joe Ralls so he can join the camp.