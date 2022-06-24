Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Darragh Lenihan played 43 matches in all competitions for Blackburn last season

Middlesbrough have signed Blackburn Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan on a four-year contract.

The 28-year-old was club captain at Ewood Park but turned down a new deal earlier this month.

The Republic of Ireland international played 252 games for Rovers after joining from Belvedere in 2011.

Boro boss Chris Wilder praised Lenihan's qualities external-link "as a player, a person, a competitor, a warrior and a leader of men".

