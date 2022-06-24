Darragh Lenihan: Middlesbrough sign Blackburn Rovers defender on four-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough have signed Blackburn Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan on a four-year contract.
The 28-year-old was club captain at Ewood Park but turned down a new deal earlier this month.
The Republic of Ireland international played 252 games for Rovers after joining from Belvedere in 2011.
Boro boss Chris Wilder praised Lenihan's qualities "as a player, a person, a competitor, a warrior and a leader of men".
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.