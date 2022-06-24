Close menu

Kalvin Phillips: Manchester City agree £45m deal for Leeds United midfielder

By Mike MinayBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Citycomments426

Kalvin Phillips
Kalvin Phillips has won 23 caps for England

Manchester City have agreed a £45m deal with Leeds for England midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The club will pay £42m for the 26-year-old with potential bonuses of £3m.

The Premier League champions made Phillips their number one summer transfer target, with Fernandinho leaving this summer after nine years with the club.

Phillips was in the Leeds academy and has made 214 appearances for the side since his senior debut in 2015.

The midfielder is expected to provide back up for Rodri at City in the single defensive midfield position favoured by manager Pep Guardiola.

A key player for Leeds under former boss Marcelo Bielsa, Phillips has also shown his ability to operate higher up the pitch alongside Declan Rice for England.

England's player of the year in 2020-21, Phillips will need to fend off competition from Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Conor Gallagher and James Ward-Prowse to earn his place in Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad.

In a separate deal, midfielder Darko Gyabi will leave City's academy and join Leeds for £5m.

Mural featuring Kalvin Phillips (centre), Albert Johanneson (left) and Lucas Radebe (right) in Leeds city centre
Phillips is featured in a mural depicting Leeds legends, along with Albert Johanneson (left) and Lucas Radebe (right), in The Calls area of Leeds
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

434 comments

  • Comment posted by Damien Taylor, today at 18:31

    As a Leeds lad, I"m sure most of us wish him well, Man City have the financial clout and will win things, so totally understand his decision. At Leeds, we just can't cope with the big spenders at the moment. Just glad he didn't go to Man Utd.

    • Reply posted by County15, today at 18:35

      County15 replied:
      Not as glad as he is.

  • Comment posted by GaryBaldy, today at 18:28

    Another Grealish be wasted at city benchwarming

    • Reply posted by Commentier, today at 18:36

      Commentier replied:
      Hopefully will sit in immediately to protect the back 4 while Grealish gets more games.

  • Comment posted by iknoweverythinglol, today at 18:27

    Oil clubs are killing football

    • Reply posted by Commentier, today at 18:33

      Commentier replied:
      No different to Man United buying Leeds’ best in the 2000s.

  • Comment posted by JimmyTheBrain, today at 18:30

    The medical staff at Man City must be bored and are looking for a new patient.

    • Reply posted by Emmastan291, today at 18:48

      Emmastan291 replied:
      City haven't been fortunate in that area

  • Comment posted by davet, today at 18:37

    Good deal for Leeds, good squad player for City. Leeds must use money well now. Don't think we'll miss him with a better balanced squad. MOT

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 19:22

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      Can’t help but think it’s going to turn into another Fabian Delph where he becomes a bit part player… I hope not…

      You never know, he might get loaned back season after!

  • Comment posted by Julianh, today at 18:54

    "The Premier League champions made Phillips their number one summer transfer target". Haven't you forgotten a Norwegian striker who has also joined City

  • Comment posted by dave2261, today at 18:31

    It is what it is. No player is bigger then the club. Leeds United must spend the fee wisely and add quality signings.

    • Reply posted by The Nook, today at 18:39

      The Nook replied:
      agreed, but if they do find those players, rest assured that the Big Boys will be back to pick em off again.

  • Comment posted by aye, today at 18:34

    Sell when value is high. Don’t think value will go above that. Always get annoyed when teams hold onto players and their value drops and so do performances.
    I think they can replace him just need to use it wisely.

    • Reply posted by Question Everything, today at 19:01

      Question Everything replied:
      Good price for a very injury prone player.

  • Comment posted by Dinoscaramanga, today at 18:32

    Must have been his performance Vs Hungary that sealed the deal

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 18:47

      Elvis replied:
      I wouldn't know

  • Comment posted by Hard Labour, today at 18:33

    The Yorkshire Djemba Djemba.

  • Comment posted by Clankylad, today at 18:41

    Sad to see him leave, but we can’t complain about the service we’ve had from him or blame him for wanting a big payday. It’s a short career.

  • Comment posted by Enos Okoth, today at 18:34

    Great business by Manchester City. As they and Liverpool announce fantastic signings, Manchester United announced 'Sunshine' at Old Trafford.
    We've become so miserable

  • Comment posted by Not John Barnes, today at 18:32

    Surely it's Pep's Man City? Or does that only work with the likes of Derby and Burnley? Won't work with Derby any longer mind. Poor BBC, there's a good article source gone.

    Good signing for City, bit steep for what will just be a back up to the far superior Rodri, but City are no strangers to paying around the 40-50m mark for squad rotation guys. Plus he's English, another HG quota filled.

    • Reply posted by Cold Lion, today at 18:37

      Cold Lion replied:
      That Rooney’s Derby title for the fixture list is gonna look very silly now lol

  • Comment posted by chris123, today at 18:49

    Worst kept secret in Leeds - local carpet man reported he's had a medical and was on his way across the pennines on FB weeks ago - I guess he knew all the underlaying reasons

    • Reply posted by Whiterose, today at 19:25

      Whiterose replied:
      Get your coat...

      haha

  • Comment posted by Nolberto Goaliola, today at 18:49

    I'm going to go out on a limb and make a spectacular prediction for next season. Any team that manages to finish above Manchester City will win the premier league.

    • Reply posted by Whiterose, today at 19:26

      Whiterose replied:
      You may well be right.

  • Comment posted by Dipster, today at 18:36

    Can't say I'm overwhelmed by this. Will spend most of the time on the bench but might do a good job should Rodri be unavailable.

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 18:41

      Elvis replied:
      It's not for you to decide whether or not.

  • Comment posted by Hudwinker 66, today at 19:00

    Good luck to him but, unless I have been missing something in his most recent televised, England performances, a Yorkshire Pirlo he is not.

  • Comment posted by Mick Sterbs, today at 18:35

    Good signing

    • Reply posted by so my granddaughter says, today at 18:36

      so my granddaughter says replied:
      Bench warmer like Grealish! Oil fc offering high wages again no doubt to secure players.

  • Comment posted by cooperman, today at 18:32

    Welcome to the Pleasure Dome Kalvin

    • Reply posted by so my granddaughter says, today at 18:34

      so my granddaughter says replied:
      What a load of tosh...try the "PAYMENT" zone!

  • Comment posted by Tacca, today at 18:58

    A decent player but not one I would expect city to be signing.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport