Hartlepool United have signed defender Euan Murray, centre-back Alex Lacey and winger Jake Hastie.

Murray, 28, joins after leaving Scottish club Kilmarnock; Lacey, 29, recently departed Notts County and Hastie, 23, arrives from Rangers.

While at Kilmarnock, Murray helped the club to win the Scottish Championship and played 38 times last term.

"I see myself as a leader and I am excited to meet all the boys," Murray told the official Hartlepool website. external-link

"I spoke to the manager about the way he wants to play and the culture he was building and it was a straightforward decision for me," Lacey said.

"I'm ready to push on and help the team the best way I can. I've seen a lot of videos and pictures of the fans and I can see they create an unbelievable atmosphere, I can't wait to get started," Hastie added.

