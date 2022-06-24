Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton asked fans to stay in the stand after a pitch invasion caused the match to be delayed

Bristol Rovers have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their fans during their 7-0 victory over Scunthorpe United.

Rovers secured automatic promotion to League One with the win on the final day of last season.

Elliot Anderson's 85th minute goal moved Joey Barton's side above Northampton Town on goal difference and into the top three.

The goal sparked a pitch invasion that caused a 20-minute delay to the match.

The FA has also charged the club with failing to control spectators after the final whistle, when some fans returned to the pitch to celebrate their promotion being confirmed.

Bristol Rovers have until 4 July to respond to the charge.