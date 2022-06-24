Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

The Racecourse is the world's oldest international football stadium

Wrexham's redevelopment of the Racecourse Stadium's Kop end has moved a step closer with the club's local authority approving its demolition and clearance.

Wrexham County Borough Council has given the work the go-ahead.

The National League club hope to develop a 5,500-capacity seated stand at that end of the ground.

It is part of the Wrexham Gateway Project plans, which include increasing capacity to more than 15,000.

The plans also include improved media, broadcast and floodlight facilities, a car park and ground works for a convention centre and hotel.

Wrexham's bid for a "stadium for the north" includes a mixture of public and private funding.

The plans, backed by the club, Wrexham Council, the Welsh Government and Glyndwr University are expected to be considered for funding by the UK government this summer.

Wrexham are owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who hope to regain the Racecourse freehold for the club.

In a statement announcing the Kop demolition can go ahead, Wrexham said: "The required works will be put out to tender in the coming weeks, so no commencement date is known at this stage.

"This is a significant step towards bringing the new Kop Development to fruition."