Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Danielle Turner made 21 WSL appearances last season

Everton captain Danielle Turner will leave the club after 15 years when her contract expires this summer.

Turner, 30, played a key role in the Toffees' promotion to the Women's Super League in 2017, as well as featuring in two FA Cup finals.

The defender departs the club having worn the armband for the past five years.

"I think I've felt every emotion possible in the past couple of weeks," Turner told Evertontv.

"There's a great deal of sadness when you've been at a club for 15 years and spent half of your life there. It's always going to be difficult to say goodbye.

"This has been one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make. Everyone knows how much this club means to me.

"Once you play for Everton, it touches your heart. You get this feeling and that's why I've been at this club for such a long time."

Everton finished 10th in the WSL last season, nine points above relegated Birmingham City.