James Connolly was part of the wild celebrations that followed Bristol Rovers' amazing promotion in May

Cardiff City defender James Connolly has completed his move to Bristol Rovers on a three-year contract.

The 20-year-old Liverpool-born centre-half initially joined Joey Barton's Pirates on loan in January.

But he now moves on a permanent basis for an undisclosed fee to become boss their third summer signing following Jordan Rossiter and James Gibbons.

"We are delighted to get James back with us. He was a key part of our promotion last season," said Barton.

"His arrival on loan in January coincided with the team going on a run of 16 wins, six draws and just three defeats.

"At just 20, his performances and presence amongst our squad defied his age.

"Once we understood that there was an opportunity to secure his signature permanently, we have moved quickly to close off that deal with Cardiff."

Connolly made 24 appearances following his initial arrival on loan as Rovers pipped Northampton Town for the third automatic promotion spot on goal difference.

