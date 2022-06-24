Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Telford scored 26 goals in all competitions for Newport County last season

Crawley Town have signed Dom Telford on a three-year deal following the end of his contract at Newport County.

Telford was the top scorer in League Two last season with 25 goals in 37 matches.

The 25-year-old joined Newport from Plymouth Argyle in January 2021 but turned down a new deal at County and confirmed his exit this month.

The forward began his career at Blackpool and has also enjoyed spells at Stoke City, Bristol Rovers and Bury.

"It has been a bit of a fast deal, to be honest, but I am buzzing to get in for the start of the season," Telford told the Crawley website external-link .

"I spoke to the manager, the assistant and the owners, and I am an ambitious player. I like the sound of what is going on at the club at the minute.

"Everyone is getting behind it, and it is clear where they want to take the club. I feel like this is a good place to call home."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.