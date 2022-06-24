Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Adingra scored on his debut for Nordsjaelland in 2021

Brighton have signed Ivorian striker Simon Adingra from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland on a four-year contract.

The 20-year-old joined the Superliga club in January 2020 and scored on his debut against FC Copenhagen in April 2021.

Last season, Adingra contributed 10 goals and four assists for Nordsjaelland in 33 league and cup appearances.

He is also a graduate of Ghana's famous Right To Dream Academy.

Brighton technical director David Weir welcomed Adingra to the club and praised the start to his career he has had in Denmark.

Weir added: "He's a talented young player who we've had an eye on for a while, and we're looking forward to helping him with his development."