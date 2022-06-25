Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Joe Ralls made 29 Cardiff appearances in the 2021-22 season

Joe Ralls is to stay at Cardiff City after signing a new two-year deal with the Championship club.

Ralls, 28, was out of contract this summer and there were concerns that Cardiff would be unable to agree fresh terms with their longest-serving player.

But the midfielder has boosted Steve Morison's squad by committing to the Bluebirds until 2024.

"It's an amazing feeling - I've loved my time here so far," Ralls said.

"We're going into a new era, with new players, and it is something I'm really excited about. I'm looking forward to getting my head down now and focusing on having a good season with Cardiff City."

Ralls has made 308 appearances since joining Cardiff as a teenager in 2011, and has twice helped the club secure promotion to the Premier League.

"This is huge for us," said manager Morison. "We wanted Joe with us as he is a key player. He knows what it means to play for this club and he's been brilliant during his time here.

"We need people like Joe in the dressing room. He is a club legend."

He was one of 10 senior players who were out of contract at Cardiff this summer, eight of whom have been released.

The only other exception is centre-back Sean Morrison, who is continuing his rehabilitation from a serious knee injury at the club.