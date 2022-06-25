Last updated on .From the section Millwall

Flemming scored five goals in Fortuna Sittard's final four matches of last season

Millwall have signed Dutch midfielder Zian Flemming on a "long-term contract" from Eredivisie side Fortuna Sittard for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old joined the Netherlands' top flight club in August 2020 and scored 27 goals in two seasons.

The attacking midfielder began his career with Ajax's academy and also spent two years with PEC Zwolle.

"A main aspect of why I chose to join Millwall was the interest shown by Gary Rowett," he told the club's website. external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.