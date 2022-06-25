Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Patrick Roberts scored one of his two goals for Sunderland during the League One play-off semi-finals and helped them win promotion to the Championship last term

Sunderland winger Patrick Roberts has signed a new two-year deal to stay with the club until 2024.

Roberts, 25, joined the Black Cats in January on a six-month deal and went on to make 17 appearances for the club in League One.

He began his career with Fulham and signed for Manchester City in 2015.

Roberts spent most of his seven years with the Premier League champions on loan at Celtic, Girona, Middlesbrough, Norwich City and Derby County.

"My mind has always been made up about where I want to be and it feels amazing to be back after what we achieved last season," Roberts said external-link .

"I'm pleased that we have done the deal early because I can now enjoy pre-season and get ready for the new campaign, which I felt was important/"