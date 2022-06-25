Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Burnley-born Sykes has played for Accrington since 2016 and made more than 100 appearances

Defender Ross Sykes has left Accrington Stanley to join Belgian First-Division team Royale Union Saint-Gilloise for an undisclosed fee.

Sykes, 23, signed his first contract with the League One club in 2016 and made his debut aged 17.

The centre-back has since made 130 appearances for the club, including 39 in the league last season.

The move puts Sykes in contention for European football, with Union SG in the Champions League qualifiers this year.

"I have been here 10 years so I am still getting my head around everything. It's a lot to take in - moving to another country - but I am looking forward to it," Sykes said.

"I knew little bits about Belgian football as I follow football around the globe. I know most of the clubs over there, it's a good challenge.

"It's an opportunity you can't turn down, you might never get the opportunity to play abroad again so when it comes around, you have got to take it."