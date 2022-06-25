Close menu

Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United expect forward to stay despite Chelsea links

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments21

Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo scored 18 Premier League goals last season

Manchester United expect Cristiano Ronaldo to be part of their squad next season despite reports linking him with Chelsea.

The Portuguese forward's agent Jorge Mendes met new Blues chairman Todd Boehly last week and Ronaldo was said to have been part of the discussionsexternal-link.

United sources feel there was nothing untoward in the meeting as Mendes advises a huge number of top players.

They are adamant that the 37-year-old is not for sale.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner still has a year left on his Old Trafford contract and is expected to be a central figure in new manager Erik ten Hag's squad for the coming season.

Ronaldo was one of few players to escape severe criticism at United last term.

However, although he finished third in the Premier League's Golden Boot standings with 18 goals, there were claims that his presence prevented United from adopting a high-pressing game, which contributed to their dismal form.

How to follow Manchester United on the BBC bannerManchester United banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

21 comments

  • Comment posted by who cares, today at 00:25

    Where would you rather be London with all its attractions restaurants shops culture, or Manchester, Ronaldo is a multimillionaire, what’s Manchester got to offer the guy.

    Chelsea would be wise to sign him, although many of his goals come from penalties

  • Comment posted by Y0U, today at 00:24

    Ah the customary "United haven't signed anyone, quick make something up so we can publish something" story

  • Comment posted by euclides, today at 00:24

    No smoke without fire? 🤔 🤨
    Don't be surprised, folks. Stranger things have happened in football.

  • Comment posted by arkadyawkins, today at 00:23

    So mendes met Chelsea’s new owner… nothing about Ronaldo at all (even in the link).
    I will go back to watching
    McCartney barely make a noise at Glasto

  • Comment posted by Rick, today at 00:23

    No way he will want a year out of the champions league at his age. Definitely on his way.

  • Comment posted by Z00L, today at 00:22

    high press or not anyone that says a team is weakened with ronaldo in it even at his age is an idiot

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 00:21

    The fact that at 37 last season he was their top scorer, more than twice as many as second place shows you how desperately far behind the pack Utd have fallen. If he stays, they might get lucky and finish sixth again, if he goes, they’ll be in a relegation scrap. Let the good times roll at Old Trafford!

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 00:21

    Since Fergie left every summer there's a prolonged saga about some transfer or another that they ultimately screw up.

  • Comment posted by nik1976, today at 00:19

    lol...

  • Comment posted by mark harris, today at 00:19

    ronaldo isent going any where the same has gary bale no way would he sign for cardiff

    • Reply posted by ashgreener, today at 00:21

      ashgreener replied:
      Is that your best attempt at the English Language?

  • Comment posted by ashgreener, today at 00:18

    Don't blame Ronaldo. It was Pogba & Other-All-Stars-Celebs who sank United.

  • Comment posted by Funky Chunky Monkey, today at 00:18

    Due to the lack of success in the transfer window, Juventus have offered to sell Pogba to Man U for £105M.

  • Comment posted by mark harris, today at 00:16

    he,s staying at man utd we all know that

  • Comment posted by YellowSubmarine, today at 00:16

    Boring article. Shame bielsa won’t be going back to Athletic Club as their presidential candidate who was backing him lost the election.

  • Comment posted by Glark Cable, today at 00:14

    Still gutted we missed out on him last summer. Especially as we have to make do with Haaland and Alvarez now instead😭 We really could have done with the lift and improvement he gives to his new clubs and the players around him. Juventus and United’s players became so much better when he walked through the door

  • Comment posted by Cup of Tea, today at 00:12

    Drivel

  • Comment posted by Singh121, today at 00:12

    what a pointless HYS and article

  • Comment posted by Chubbs83, today at 00:12

    New manager, same God-awful transfer business.

    You choose Pogba over Mourinho then you get what you deserve really.

  • Comment posted by Funky Chunky Monkey, today at 00:11

    Wonder if man u fans will continue to think of Ronaldo as a legend if he jumps over to chelsea ???

    • Reply posted by TV, today at 00:24

      TV replied:
      Ha. What doorknob. Ronaldo is a legend no matter who he plays for.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport