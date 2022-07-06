Close menu

Chelsea: Raheem Sterling agrees move from Manchester City

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on

Raheem Sterling receives instructions from Pep Guardiola
Raheem Sterling has scored 120 goals for Manchester City under Pep Guardiola - only Sergio Aguero (124) has managed more for the club since the manager's arrival in 2016

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has agreed personal terms with Chelsea.

The 27-year-old has one year left on his contract at City and had attracted interest from major clubs overseas.

City signed Sterling from Liverpool in a £49m deal in 2015 and he went on to score 131 goals in 339 games.

Should the deal be completed, Sterling - who has 77 England caps - will become Chelsea's first major signing since they were taken over by a consortium led by Todd Boehly this summer.

It is expected the deal will be done in time for Sterling to link up with the Chelsea squad before they leave for their pre-season tour to the United States next week.

BBC Sport understands decisions will all parties have been amicable but Sterling wants a fresh challenge and was impressed by Blues manager Thomas Tuchel's vision and the role outlined to him.

Other major clubs, including Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich were also interested in Sterling but the player was swayed by Chelsea's public and privately stated desire to sign him.

City wanted Sterling to stay and he has no ill feeling towards the club or manager Pep Guardiola.

However, he views this as the most important contract of his career and wants to play a pivotal role at a club challenging for all the major honours.

Sterling still has team and professional targets he wants to fulfil, including winning the Ballon D'Or.

Apart from Manchester United players, only John Terry and former City team-mate Fernandinho have won more than his four Premier League titles.

However, he is still to win a Champions League.

Sterling instigated the conversation about his future with City and it is understood he appreciates the space he has been given to make his decision.

Sterling boosts Chelsea attacking options

Tuchel was looking to boost his attacking ranks after Romelu Lukaku rejoined Inter Milan on a season-long loan.

The Belgium striker was the Blues' top scorer last season with 15 goals in all competitions, narrowly ahead of Kai Havertz (14) and Mason Mount (13).

Since Guardiola became manager in 2016, only Sergio Aguero (124) has scored more goals for City than Sterling (120).

Sterling scored 13 goals in 30 Premier League appearances last season as he won his fourth league title, his ninth major honour in seven seasons with City.

But his opportunities were restricted by last summer's signing of Jack Grealish, while forwards Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez have arrived at Etihad Stadium this summer.

Sterling was on the bench for both legs of the Champions League semi-final defeat by Real Madrid and the epic final game of the season against Aston Villa.

However, he did spark that memorable last-day comeback by setting up Ilkay Gundogan's crucial first goal as City came back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 and pip Liverpool to the league title.

Comments

Join the conversation

298 comments

  • Comment posted by laurie_a, today at 18:16

    Winning the Ballon d’Or? Seriously?

    • Reply posted by RedAlert, today at 18:20

      RedAlert replied:
      I want to win the ballon d’or, the lottery, etc don’t think I will though 😀

  • Comment posted by Gate49, today at 18:09

    131 goals in 331 games. Not bad for a winger. Shame it took 1310 chances to get the 131 goals.

    • Reply posted by SteveNeath, today at 18:13

      SteveNeath replied:
      They showed his stats earlier, he scores roughly 1 in every 3 chances…. I’ll take that any time.

  • Comment posted by DirtyDolla, today at 18:14

    Wants to win the Balon D’Or? 😂😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by Budgie, today at 18:23

      Budgie replied:
      🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by BRUCIEGILLS , today at 18:12

    He'll possibly get more games but probably less trophies.......

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 18:40

      Sport Report replied:
      Very good business so far for City

  • Comment posted by Me, today at 18:19

    Another positive transfer for MANCHESTER CITY

    • Reply posted by Boom, today at 18:28

      Boom replied:
      Good business and we're now in credit from his sale and Jesus' sale. The begrudgers will have to go on about something else now other than ffp

  • Comment posted by BBC admin, today at 18:17

    After the debacle of Lukaku and Werner, Chelsea have signed a 'striker' who struggles to score from more than 20cm away from goal 😂😂

    • Reply posted by The Swintonian, today at 18:21

      The Swintonian replied:
      Correct

  • Comment posted by rospur, today at 18:16

    Headless chicken, chelsea blowing their money

    • Reply posted by The Swintonian, today at 18:22

      The Swintonian replied:
      Correct

  • Comment posted by Hard Labour, today at 18:19

    On his day Sterling's got a goal in him but his idea of team tactics is to keep running with the ball till he gets a shot away or gets tackled.

    • Reply posted by FootOfDavros, today at 18:53

      FootOfDavros replied:
      The perfect marriage of club and player. Hard to think of the values of any two aligning more closely...

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 18:11

    Has been great at times for City. But inconsistent. Best of luck.

    • Reply posted by Lenworth Wade , today at 18:20

      Lenworth Wade replied:
      Inconsistent, how, without him City would've never won those championship.Dont worry you'll see.

  • Comment posted by 76-4again, today at 18:21

    There will be a lot of polarised statements but he has been good for City and I wish him good luck. The fact is he has given his best and never caused city any issues even when out of the team. He will be welcomed back whenever he returns.

    • Reply posted by Phoenix44, today at 18:50

      Phoenix44 replied:
      Yes he seems to be a good lad, but he gives the ball away far too often for a top player.

  • Comment posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 18:12

    Fair play to the lad, he’s run his course at City, no reason to stick around when you’re not wanted. Gets a move to a top club in his prime and joins the elite club with Daniel Sturridge to have played for City/Liverpool/Chealsea.

    • Reply posted by Boom, today at 18:18

      Boom replied:
      He was wanted but refused to sign a contract extension. Why keep him 12 months and lose £50 million

  • Comment posted by rodricjenkin, today at 18:13

    Sterling is class for club and country and has got stick he has never deserved. I hope this is a good move for him. Proper football fans would wish him the best.

    • Reply posted by Ceefax, today at 18:18

      Ceefax replied:
      Agreed - don't know why he gets so much stick from England fans in particular.

  • Comment posted by kirbs, today at 18:13

    The Ballon D'Or!

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 18:42

      Sport Report replied:
      I've won two meself, easy.

  • Comment posted by SDC, today at 18:15

    Good deal for all parties. He has been a great player for us but time to move on. Good luck Raheem except against City

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 18:15

    As a Chelsea fan I really don't know what to make of this signing. I am pleased that at last we have made some sort of signing uner the new owners, especially with all the players leaving. But if it's a good or bad signing I just don't know. I will reserve judgement & see how it pan's out on the field of play. Who knows he could be brilliant, then again he could be another Lukaku or Torres.

    • Reply posted by Ubermod, today at 18:22

      Ubermod replied:
      I'm afraid the latter us more likely. He did well in a top team but the fact they are letting him go to a "rival" is quite revealing. Surely Pulisic is better

  • Comment posted by Jack, today at 18:14

    Fair enough, can’t really fault him for wanting to play more - definitely plenty of other players who would have just kept collecting the paycheque in his position

  • Comment posted by Jolowora, today at 18:11

    Too bad. Sad to see him go. Good luck

  • Comment posted by Hobbit1999, today at 18:15

    At 0-0, the goal at your mercy, the chance to seal a vital win, there's one player you don't want the ball falling too... The hapless, composureless, Raheem Sterling

    • Reply posted by RememberScarborough, today at 18:29

      RememberScarborough replied:
      or Lukaku....

  • Comment posted by Fandabbydozy, today at 18:14

    Good move for the player, lots of game time before the World Cup, not scratching his backside on the bench with Phillips and Grealish.

  • Comment posted by Bloomoon, today at 18:30

    See you Raz! Great player, always giving 100%. Works as hard as anyone and whilst sometimes frustrating have to say we’ll miss him. Best of luck in your next life journey and hope .. expect a round of applause when you next play at The Etihad. Hope the Chelski fans who abused you appreciate you for the true talent/leader you are, you’ll be a great asset and I for one am sad to see you move on.

