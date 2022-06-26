Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Ciaron Brown has had three loan spells at Scottish side Livingston during his career

Oxford United have re-signed former Cardiff City defender Ciaron Brown on a two-year deal following a loan spell with the League One club last season.

The 24-year-old made 13 appearances for the U's after joining for the second half of last season.

Brown began his career with the Bluebirds, making 19 appearances before being released by the club this summer.

"It doesn't feel like I'm signing, it's like reporting for pre-season as I felt part of the club right away," he said. external-link

