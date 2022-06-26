Last updated on .From the section Derby

Local property developer David Clowes has had his bid to buy Derby County accepted and hopes to complete the purchase on Wednesday.

Clowes announced his intention to try to take the Rams out of administration on Friday after buying Pride Park from Derby's former owner Mel Morris.

Derby's administrators Quantuma said Clowes had now been granted preferred bidder status.

The news came as the Rams appointed Liam Rosenior, 37, as interim manager.

The 37-year-old will take charge when Derby report back for pre-season training on Monday following Friday's departure of England and Manchester United's record goalscorer Wayne Rooney as boss on Friday.

Rooney, 36, said the League One club, which has been in administration since September, "needs to be led by someone with fresh energy".

More to follow.