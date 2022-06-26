Sunderland are ready to offer Ross Stewart more money, despite the 25-year-old Scotland striker earning an automatic rise after helping them win promotion to the English Championship, in a bid to fend off interest from Rangers and a litany of other English clubs. (Daily Record) external-link

Rijeka midfielder Ivan Lepinjica has refused to rule out a transfer to Rangers despite the 22-year-old defensive midfielder eyeing a move to one of Europe's top leagues and with Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers among Premier League clubs interested in him. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Derby County captain Tom Lawrence is not on Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst's wish list despite a report in the Daily Mail suggesting the Ibrox club are interested in the 28-year-old along with Sheffield United, Watford and West Bromwich Albion. (Daily Record) external-link

Aaron Ramsey's future after his disappointing loan spell with Rangers is no clearer after a move from Juventus to Fatih Karagumruk in Turkey collapsed despite interest in the 31-year-old midfielder from former head coach Andrea Pirlo. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Fenerbahce have received a negative response in their pursuit of Lommel midfielder Vinicius Souza, according to reports in Turkey, with the 23-year-old also being linked with Ajax, PSV Eindhoven and a loan deal with Celtic. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Celtic will step up their recruitment drive this week with 21-year-old Lanus left-back Alexandro Bernabei set to be the first through the door, while Josip Juranovic's camp have made it clear the Croatia right-back is happy with the Scottish champions despite reported interest from Atletico Madrid. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic will seek at least £15m should Atletico Madrid firm up their interest in 26-year-old Croatia right-back Josip Juranovic. (The Times) external-link

Mohanad Jeahze has revealed there was genuine interest from Celtic this summer, but the 25-year-old Iraq left-back says it was "not enough" for him or Hammarby and he was not "hungry enough" to move from the Swedish club as he enters the final year of his contract. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Celtic and Hibernian are both tracking Republic of Ireland Under-21 winger Darragh Burns, but Brighton and Hove Albion and Shamrock Rovers are both interested in the 19-year-old currently with St Patrick's Athletic. (Irish Independent) external-link

Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian will need to show patience to sign Connor Ronan, with Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Bruno Lage wanting to run the rule over the 24-year-old Republic of Ireland squad midfielder after he impressed on loan to St Mirren. (Daily Record) external-link

Former St Mirren and Ross County midfielder Graham Carey is poised to sign for St Johnstone once the 33-year-old's three-year contract with CSKA Sofia ends this month. (The Herald) external-link

Ross County are working on a deal to sign Sheffield United goalkeeper Jake Eastwood. (Press & Journal) external-link