Rod McDonald has scored four EFL goals in his career

Crewe Alexandra have signed former Carlisle United defender Rod McDonald.

The 30-year-old centre-back was released by the Cumbrians last month and has agreed a 12-month deal.

The former Stoke and Manchester City youngster began his senior career in non-league before joining Northampton Town in 2015.

He moved to Coventry City two years later and spent two years at AFC Wimbledon before joining Carlisle in the summer of 2020.

He played 66 times for Carlisle over the past two years and has played 264 games in a nine-year career across the National League and Leagues One and Two.

