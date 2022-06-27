Euro 2022: Guides to all the teams competing in England this summer
Last updated on .From the section Womens European Championship
There are 16 teams competing in this summer's Euros in England. Follow the links below to find out more about the managers, key players, squad lists and each nation's chances of progressing at the tournament.
Group A
Group B
Group C
Group D
- Medical student, pilot then script writer: Find out what inspired the man who wrote Line of Duty
- But how do they fry with air? Greg Foot investigates whether air fryers live up to the hype or overpromise