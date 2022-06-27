Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Tom Bayliss' last game for Preston was in a 4-2 Carabao Cup win at Morecambe in August 2021

Shrewsbury Town have signed midfielder Tom Bayliss after Preston North End agreed to his request to terminate his contract with them.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan with Wigan Athletic, making 16 appearances as they won promotion to the Championship.

Bayliss has agreed a two-year deal at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

"I'm buzzing to get it over the line because it's been in the pipework for a while," he told the Shrewsbury website external-link .

He is Shrewsbury's second signing since finishing 18th last season, following Jordan Shipley's arrival from Coventry City.

"I know Shipperz from our time at Coventry - we came through the system together - so I know his game quite well and he knows me pretty well too," Bayliss added.

"We've got a good group here so hopefully we can keep adding to that and have a successful season."

Shrewsbury will begin the new League One season with a trip to Morecambe on 30 July.

