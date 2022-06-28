Close menu
Euro Under-19 Championship
England U19England U192Italy U19Italy U191

England U19 2-1 Italy U19: Young Lions book place in European Under-19 Championship final

36

England's players celebrate scoring against Italy in the European Under-19 Championship semi-final
England last won the European Under19 Championship in 2017

England fought back to beat Italy and seal a place in Friday's European Under-19 Championship final in a dramatic semi-final in Slovakia.

The Young Lions fell behind to Fabio Miretti's penalty after Brooke Norton-Cuffy's foul on the Juventus player.

Substitute Alex Scott equalised from a corner before Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah headed the winner.

England will face the winners of the second semi-final between France and Israel, which kicks-offs at 19:00 BST.

In an action-packed game in Senec, both keepers made excellent saves as England and Italy carved out 25 chances between them.

England captain Harvey Vale was denied a first-half equaliser by Sebastiano Desplanches' outstanding stop from the Chelsea player's deflected attempt.

At 1-1, AC Milan's Desplanches produced another excellent save to keep out substitute Jamie Bynoe-Gittens while Brentford keeper Matthew Cox, at the other end, spread himself to thwart Tommaso Baldanzi.

Deep into seven minutes of stoppage time, Cox pushed Miretti's long-distance attempt over the bar before England could celebrate reaching their first Euro Under-19 final since 2017.

More to follow.

Line-ups

England U19

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Cox
  • 6Quansah
  • 5Edwards
  • 3Doyle
  • 2Norton-CuffySubstituted forOyegokeat 56'minutes
  • 4IroegbunamBooked at 3minsSubstituted forScottat 56'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8Chukwuemeka
  • 11Vale
  • 7DevineBooked at 84mins
  • 9ScarlettSubstituted forJebbisonat 87'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10A RamseySubstituted forBynoe-Gittensat 57'minutesSubstituted forChambersat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Oyegoke
  • 13Sharman-Lowe
  • 14Scott
  • 15Chambers
  • 16Humphreys
  • 17Iling-Junior
  • 18Bynoe-Gittens
  • 19Delap
  • 20Jebbison

Italy U19

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1DesplanchesBooked at 36mins
  • 3TuricchiaSubstituted forMulazziat 63'minutes
  • 5GhilardiBooked at 61mins
  • 4CoppolaBooked at 75mins
  • 6GiovaneSubstituted forFontanarosaat 73'minutes
  • 7FabbianSubstituted forBaldanziat 72'minutes
  • 16FaticantiBooked at 65minsSubstituted forFazziniat 90+1'minutes
  • 8Casadei
  • 10MirettiBooked at 90mins
  • 11NastiBooked at 90mins
  • 9AmbrosinoSubstituted forVolpatoat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Stivanello
  • 12Zacchi
  • 13Terracciano
  • 15Fontanarosa
  • 17Mulazzi
  • 18Baldanzi
  • 19Fazzini
  • 21Degli Innocenti
  • 23Volpato
Referee:
Goga Kikacheishvili

Match Stats

Home TeamEngland U19Away TeamItaly U19
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home14
Away11
Shots on Target
Home7
Away6
Corners
Home13
Away7
Fouls
Home16
Away21

Comments

Join the conversation

36 comments

  • Comment posted by bill, today at 18:46

    Norton-Cuffy had a disastrous first half. Vale and devine looked good. Chimawheaka looked a beast!

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 18:45

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Skcania, today at 18:43

    Good luck in the final boys - will be a tough match.

  • Comment posted by qualitychap13, today at 18:43

    I thought England fully deserved the win.What i liked is most players looked to pass forward.I do think a lot of these players will have that coached out of them.Just look at the first team Backwards and sideways passing.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 18:47

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Yawn.

  • Comment posted by JPG, today at 18:42

    Well done England, great game..Come on BBC, show the final on BBC 2 on Friday!!

  • Comment posted by bigfootballfan, today at 18:38

    A big well done to them. England needs promising youngsters considering the current batch, and we seem to be in good hands.

  • Comment posted by Obilumb, today at 18:36

    Never mind the league, who won the under 19 Euros?

  • Comment posted by Loadsamoney, today at 18:36

    Come on England… the GREATEST football nation on earth !!

  • Comment posted by RememberScarborough, today at 18:35

    More and more lads with double barrelled names - not good need for those whose kids want their names on the back of shirts.

  • Comment posted by Ali, today at 18:33

    Well done them! At least one England team are doing well! Very promising for the future.

  • Comment posted by Al_Bundy, today at 18:32

    Even if England win this tournament, we need to remember that successful youth players don't often develop into full internationals. Rhian Brewster comes to mind. Let's not set expectations too high.

    • Reply posted by EspieJaz, today at 18:35

      EspieJaz replied:
      Ronnie Edwards deserves to be a full international though.

  • Comment posted by evilfrost, today at 18:32

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by LongTimeBlue, today at 18:32

    Well done lads, showed great fighting spirit today.

  • Comment posted by Just browsing, today at 18:31

    Just so encouraging for English football!

    Can’t wait for the final.

    Win or lose … They should be proud to have made it this far 👍🏻

  • Comment posted by Al_Bundy, today at 18:30

    Alfie Devine has been England's player of the tournament so far. His awareness and decision making are very intelligent.

    • Reply posted by dier - 1558, today at 18:33

      dier - 1558 replied:
      Agreed, Al_Bundy, another Foden in the making !.

  • Comment posted by Joe Felix, today at 18:29

    Young lions and dat! On a serious note it looks like we have more decent talent coming through.

  • Comment posted by dier - 1558, today at 18:29

    Why not make this the full national team as well, can’t be any worse and they might win something !

  • Comment posted by fieryjackdaw, today at 18:28

    Brilliant performance. Well done lads. Now for the final. Show the senior team how it's done.

  • Comment posted by igotworms, today at 18:28

    Alex Scott adding a few extra zeroes to his value. Good news for City.

    • Reply posted by my thoughts, today at 18:30

      my thoughts replied:
      Struggling for cash?

  • Comment posted by Ceefax, today at 18:28

    Great stuff.

    Best of luck in the Final - fingers crossed you go one stage further than the Senior team could manage at the Euro's.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 28th June 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U19330011299
2Italy U19320145-16
3Slovakia U19310216-53
4Romania U19300325-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U1933007079
2Israel U1931116514
3Austria U19310258-33
4Serbia U19301249-51
View full Euro Under-19 Championship tables

