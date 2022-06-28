Last updated on .From the section England

England last won the European Under19 Championship in 2017

England fought back to beat Italy and seal a place in Friday's European Under-19 Championship final in a dramatic semi-final in Slovakia.

The Young Lions fell behind to Fabio Miretti's penalty after Brooke Norton-Cuffy's foul on the Juventus player.

Substitute Alex Scott equalised from a corner before Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah headed the winner.

England will face the winners of the second semi-final between France and Israel, which kicks-offs at 19:00 BST.

In an action-packed game in Senec, both keepers made excellent saves as England and Italy carved out 25 chances between them.

England captain Harvey Vale was denied a first-half equaliser by Sebastiano Desplanches' outstanding stop from the Chelsea player's deflected attempt.

At 1-1, AC Milan's Desplanches produced another excellent save to keep out substitute Jamie Bynoe-Gittens while Brentford keeper Matthew Cox, at the other end, spread himself to thwart Tommaso Baldanzi.

Deep into seven minutes of stoppage time, Cox pushed Miretti's long-distance attempt over the bar before England could celebrate reaching their first Euro Under-19 final since 2017.

More to follow.