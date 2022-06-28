England fought back to beat Italy and seal a place in Friday's European Under-19 Championship final in a dramatic semi-final in Slovakia.
The Young Lions fell behind to Fabio Miretti's penalty after Brooke Norton-Cuffy's foul on the Juventus player.
Substitute Alex Scott equalised from a corner before Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah headed the winner.
England will face the winners of the second semi-final between France and Israel, which kicks-offs at 19:00 BST.
In an action-packed game in Senec, both keepers made excellent saves as England and Italy carved out 25 chances between them.
England captain Harvey Vale was denied a first-half equaliser by Sebastiano Desplanches' outstanding stop from the Chelsea player's deflected attempt.
At 1-1, AC Milan's Desplanches produced another excellent save to keep out substitute Jamie Bynoe-Gittens while Brentford keeper Matthew Cox, at the other end, spread himself to thwart Tommaso Baldanzi.
Deep into seven minutes of stoppage time, Cox pushed Miretti's long-distance attempt over the bar before England could celebrate reaching their first Euro Under-19 final since 2017.
More to follow.
Line-ups
England U19
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Cox
- 6Quansah
- 5Edwards
- 3Doyle
- 2Norton-CuffySubstituted forOyegokeat 56'minutes
- 4IroegbunamBooked at 3minsSubstituted forScottat 56'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 8Chukwuemeka
- 11Vale
- 7DevineBooked at 84mins
- 9ScarlettSubstituted forJebbisonat 87'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10A RamseySubstituted forBynoe-Gittensat 57'minutesSubstituted forChambersat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Oyegoke
- 13Sharman-Lowe
- 14Scott
- 15Chambers
- 16Humphreys
- 17Iling-Junior
- 18Bynoe-Gittens
- 19Delap
- 20Jebbison
Italy U19
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1DesplanchesBooked at 36mins
- 3TuricchiaSubstituted forMulazziat 63'minutes
- 5GhilardiBooked at 61mins
- 4CoppolaBooked at 75mins
- 6GiovaneSubstituted forFontanarosaat 73'minutes
- 7FabbianSubstituted forBaldanziat 72'minutes
- 16FaticantiBooked at 65minsSubstituted forFazziniat 90+1'minutes
- 8Casadei
- 10MirettiBooked at 90mins
- 11NastiBooked at 90mins
- 9AmbrosinoSubstituted forVolpatoat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Stivanello
- 12Zacchi
- 13Terracciano
- 15Fontanarosa
- 17Mulazzi
- 18Baldanzi
- 19Fazzini
- 21Degli Innocenti
- 23Volpato
- Referee:
- Goga Kikacheishvili
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away6
- Corners
- Home13
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away21
Can’t wait for the final.
Win or lose … They should be proud to have made it this far 👍🏻
Best of luck in the Final - fingers crossed you go one stage further than the Senior team could manage at the Euro's.