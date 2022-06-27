Last updated on .From the section Reading

Bouzanis has rejected the offer of a new contract from Sutton United

Reading have signed Australian goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis on a three-year contract.

The 31-year-old has spent the last two seasons with Sutton United, helping them win promotion to the EFL for the first time in 2021.

He played 53 games last season to help them to eighth place in League Two.

Bouzanis began his career with Liverpool's academy and has spent time with Accrington Stanley, Oldham Athletic and Melbourne City since.

"Dean is a goalkeeper who I know will put his body on the line and throw everything into keeping the ball out of the net for this football club," said Reading manager Paul Ince. external-link

"He becomes part of what is now a solid-looking goalkeeping department, led by the hugely experienced Tony Warner, and I am confident he will be a real asset to the club this season and beyond."

Meanwhile defender Ben Wyatt has also left Sutton at the end of his contract.

The 26-year-old made 60 appearances for the club after signing from St Albans in September 2019.

