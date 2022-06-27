Will Collar was part of the Stockport side which won the National League last season

Midfielder Will Collar has signed a new three-year deal with Stockport County to run to the summer of 2025.

The 25-year-old has scored 10 goals in 54 games for the Hatters since his move from Scottish side Hamilton Academical in February 2021.

He helped Dave Challinor's side win promotion to the English Football League as National League champions during the past campaign.

"For him to commit his long-term future to the club is huge," Challinor said. external-link

"I really believe there is more to come from him and that he can play a big part in the club's journey over the next three years.

"His combination in that midfield area last season was huge in terms of our identity and the step up into the EFL is one we all think he'll take in his stride. We are all looking for another big contribution from him."