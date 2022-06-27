Last updated on .From the section Salford City

Elliot Watt is a former captain of Scotland's under-21 side

Salford City have signed Bradford City midfielder Elliot Watt for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old has agreed a two-year deal at the Ammies having spent the past two seasons at the Bantams.

A former youth international for Scotland, Watt spent time at the academies of Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End before joining Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He played once in the League Cup for Wolves before moving to Bradford.

Watt also had a loan spell at Carlisle united in the second half of the 2019-20 season where he played 14 times.

He established himself at Valley Parade after joining for an undisclosed fee almost two years ago and went on to play 96 times and score five goals.

Despite being out of contract at Bradford, his former club are entitled to a compensation fee because of his age.

"I'm buzzing to be here. The big thing for me was I wanted a fresh start - something new, some new challenges - and also to play under a coach who I felt can improve me," Watt told the Salford website. external-link

"I feel as though I can bring a lot to the team, I've got quite a lot of games under my belt even though I'm 22, so I feel as though I'm experienced at this level."

