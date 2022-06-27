Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Josh Earl had loan spells with Bolton, Ipswich and Burton Albion during his time with Preston

Fleetwood Town have signed Preston North End defender Josh Earl on a two-year contract.

The 23-year-old's deal also gives the League One club an option to extend for a further 12 months.

Earl made 31 appearances for the Lilywhites last season, scoring once, but the club agreed to terminate his contract with them by mutual consent.

Fleetwood, who have now made six summer signings, will start the new season with a trip to Port Vale on 30 July.

"Josh is a player that we've been looking at since the day we first arrived at the football club and we've finally managed to get the deal over the line," said external-link head coach Scott Brown.

"When he plays in League One with us, we're wanting him to lead by example and show the qualities that we all know he's got."

