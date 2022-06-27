Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

Stephen Quinn, who began his career at Sheffield United, scored three goals last season

Mansfield Town midfielder Stephen Quinn has signed a new contract to stay with the club for the 2022-23 season.

The 36-year-old made 43 appearances last season to help the Stags reach the League Two play-off final before losing to Port Vale.

Quinn joined Mansfield from Burton last summer following an earlier loan spell.

"Although he may not be playing 40, 50 games next year, he will still be a great influence on and off the pitch," said external-link boss Nigel Clough.

"Our supporters love watching that sort of player and the passion that he emanates is contagious throughout the dressing room."