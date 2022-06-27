Last updated on .From the section Grimsby

Stephen Wearne scored three goals for Torquay last season

Grimsby Town have signed attacking midfielder Stephen Wearne on a one-year deal, following his release by Sunderland at the end of last season.

The 21-year-old, who joined the Black Cats from Middlesbrough in 2019, scored two goals in three EFL Trophy games while at the Stadium of Light.

Wearne also scored three goals in 14 games on loan to National League side Torquay United last term.

"I had a few offers, but I was waiting for one which felt right," Wearne said. external-link

"I had a phone call with the gaffer [Paul Hurst], and I really liked his ambition so, as soon as I put the phone down, I knew this was where I wanted to be."

"I watched the play-off games last season and I'm excited to experience the same togetherness the group had. Also, the football was dead exciting as well so I'm looking forward to being part of it."

Hurst added to the club website: "Stephen is an attacking player who can play in the wide areas, behind a striker or as a more attack-minded midfielder."

