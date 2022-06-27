Last updated on .From the section Welsh Premier

The New Saints won the Cymru Premier title in 2022 for the first time since 2019

Champions The New Saints will begin their Cymru Premier title defence at Newtown on Saturday, 13 August.

The new season will get underway the previous evening with newly-promoted Airbus UK Broughton v Aberystwyth.

Cymru North champions Airbus return after relegation in 2020 replacing Cefn Druids who were refused a Tier 1 licence, as were Cymru South winners Llantwit Major.

Pontypridd promoted from Cymru South begin at home to Flint Town United.

Double-winning Saints clinched their 14th league title with seven league games to spare when they drew with Penybont in April, before beating the same side in May's Welsh Cup final.

They will face Penybont again in the first home game of the 2022-23 season, the Bridgend-based side visiting Park Hall on Saturday, 20 August.

Penybont - who finished sixth last season - start their new campaign on Sunday, 14 August away at last season's runners-up Bala Town.

The New Saints, Bala and Newtown will already have European games under their belts before the domestic season begins.

Saints face Northern Ireland's Linfield in the Champions League first qualifying round, with a home leg on 5-6 July before the second leg a week later at Windsor Park.

Bala will face the Republic of Ireland's Sligo Rovers in the Europa Conference League first qualifying round while Newtown's opponents will be HB Torshavn of the Faroe Islands with home and away legs on 7 and 14 July.

Cymru Premier first round of fixtures in full

Friday, 12 August

Airbus UK Broughton v Aberystwyth Town

Saturday, 13 August

Cardiff Met University v Connah's Quay Nomads

Haverfordwest County v Caernarfon Town

Newtown v The New Saints

Pontypridd United v Flint Town United

Sunday, 14 August

Penybont v Bala Town

*Fixtures and kick-off times subject to change