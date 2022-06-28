Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Newcastle United players wearing the new third kit

Newcastle United have unveiled their new green and white third kit for the 2022-23 season.

Photos of the shirt were leaked online in May, leading to criticism because of its similarities to the Saudi Arabia national team kit.

Newcastle were taken over in October by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium.

At the time of the photo leak, Amnesty International said Newcastle wearing the shirt would be "clear evidence" of sportswashing by the Saudi state.

The Premier League approved the takeover after receiving "legally binding assurances" that the Saudi state would not control the club.

In May, Magpies boss Eddie Howe said he was "aware of the criticisms".

"I think from my perspective it's not something I've had any control over," he said.

"We were very aware when we went to Saudi Arabia that the interest in Newcastle is huge.

"I know I'm making an assumption here but our kit manufacturers have probably acknowledged that, and hence why we've ended up where we are."

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) - of which Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is chairman - has an 80% stake in the club.

The Saudi Arabian state has been accused of human rights abuses.

"If it is true that Newcastle United is changing its kit to match Saudi Arabia's national colours, it exposes the power of the Saudi dollar and the kingdom's determination to sportswash its brutal, blood-soaked human rights record," said Amnesty International in May.

"Despite all their assurances of a separation between the Saudi owners and the club, this seems like clear evidence of the regime using Newcastle to portray a positive image."

Saudi Arabia's national football team at the Tokyo Olympics