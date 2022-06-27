Rangers target Antonio Colak has travelled out to PAOK's pre-season camp - with the Greek club adamant that the 28-year-old forward will not be sold for anything less than £2.6m - as dialogue continues between the various interested parties. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Rangers are stepping up talks to secure £2.5 million-rated PAOK striker Antonio Colak, but negotiations are proving complex despite the 28-year-old Croatia international being attracted by the Glasgow club's interest. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Alfredo Morelos sees a move from Rangers to Sevilla as a "a very good option" this summer, according to the Estadio Deportivo outlet, quoting a member of the 26-year-old Colombia striker's "inner circle". (Daily Record) external-link

Dutch striker Thijs Dallinga, the 21-year-old who has been linked with Rangers after scoring 36 goals in his country's second tier last season with Excelsior Rotterdam, looks set to join newly promoted Ligue 1 club Toulouse in a £2m transfer. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Aston Villa are not considering a move for Joe Aribo despite fellow attacking midfielder Morgan Sanson's pending transfer to Galatasaray appearing to clear the way for a move for Rangers' 25-year-old Nigeria international. (Express & Star) external-link

Juventus are prepared to pay Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey £3.45m to get him off their books, allowing the 31-year-old to become a free agent after his disappointing loan spell with Rangers. (IBianconero.com) external-link

Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic's agent, Hussein Algaaod, has told the Index outlet in Croatia that several clubs from five leagues have shown an interest in the 26-year-old but stressed that there is "no concrete agreement" as yet, that the Scottish champions do not want to sell and that the quoted sale price of £15m is not fixed. (Daily Record) external-link

Croatia right-back Josip Juranovic, whose return to Celtic's pre-season training has been delayed through international duty, sent a cryptic social media message to team-mate Joe Hart amid transfer links with Atletico Madrid, telling the goalkeeper: "See you soon mate! Keep everything safe." (The Herald) external-link

Manager Ange Postecoglou insists he will not put timelines on any of his Celtic transfer business this summer as deals for 21-year-old Lanus left-back Alexandro Bernabei and 23-year-old winger Jota, who was on loan from Benfica last season, are awaited. (The National) external-link

As Celtic players returned for pre-season training, winger Jota, for whom an agreement has been reached with Benfica in a deal worth £6.4m, was pictured at a music festival in Portugal as an announcement is awaited this week. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers and Celtic have made opening bids for Motherwell midfielder Bailey Rice, who turns 16 later this year, but they also face English Premier League competition for his signature. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Dundee United head coach Jack Ross will hold talks with midfielder Ian Harkes this week, with the 27-year-old United States international still out of contract after the Scottish Premiership club withdrew a statement that he had agreed a new one-year deal. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Manager Jim Goodwin says he would love to bring Connor Ronan to Aberdeen but admitted that they face stiff competition to sign the 24-year-old Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder who was on loan to St Mirren last season and is also wanted by Heart of Midlothian. (Daily Record) external-link

North Macedonia striker Bojan Miovski will undergo a medical at Aberdeen's summer training camp ahead of the 22-year-old's transfer from MTK Budapest for an undisclosed fee. (Press & Journal) external-link

Fleetwood Town manager Scott Brown has offered former Aberdeen team-mate Mikey Devlin a chance to impress during pre-season with the League One club after the injury-plagued 28-year-old centre-half agreed to terminate his contract at Pittodrie. (Daily Record) external-link

Mason Hancock's loan move from Aberdeen to Arbroath has been called off amid suggestions that the 19-year-old centre-half will instead be joining Fleetwood Town. (Press & Journal) external-link