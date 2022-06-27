Last updated on .From the section Rochdale

John aims to "repay the faith" Rochdale have shown by signing him

Rochdale have signed former Doncaster central defender Cameron John on a two-year contract.

The 22-year-old began his career at Wolves but didn't play a first-team game before joining Rovers, initially on loan before a permanent move.

He was a regular for the next two seasons in League One but was limited to just seven games last season.

"I've always heard good things about the club so it appealed to me," John told the Rochdale website external-link .

"The way Rochdale play football is what I want to do. This club is going to give me the opportunity to come and enjoy football and love football again and I'm going to come and repay that faith."

John becomes the club's sixth summer signing ahead of their new League Two campaign that begins at Cambridge on 30 July.

