Villa Park is among the oldest Premier League grounds

Aston Villa have unveiled plans to increase the capacity of their Villa Park ground to over 50,000.

The club also plan to develop the area around the stadium in Birmingham, which was opened in 1897 and currently holds 42,682.

A pre-application planning consultation on the plans has started which include building a new North Stand and improving the existing Trinity Stand.

Villa hope work on the improvements will begin next year.

The four-week pre-planning phase is designed to enable local residents and businesses to complete a survey and have their say on the plans.

Villa chief executive Christian Purslow said: "We are excited to share our vision for Villa Park to become a world class sporting venue and thriving community destination.

"The redevelopment of the stadium is vital to the club to satisfy growing demand. By elevating the hospitality offering at Villa Park, we want to enhance the matchday experience and create a year-round entertainment venue to benefit both the community and our fans."