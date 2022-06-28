Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Sam Hornby joined Bradford City from Port Vale in 2019

Colchester United have signed goalkeeper Sam Hornby from Bradford City and Rochdale midfielder Alex Newby on two-year contracts.

The U's have paid an undisclosed fee for Hornby, 27, after he played eight games during a loan spell last season.

There is no fee involved for Newby, 26, who made 39 appearances for Rochdale last term, scoring six goals.

Colchester have also agreed a new one-year contract with Wales international midfielder Emyr Huws, 28.

He joined the club in January on a short-term deal after leaving Ipswich Town last summer and played 12 games in the second half of last season, scoring once.

Emyr Huws has won 11 international caps for Wales

Hornby will compete for the first-choice goalkeeper role with Shamal George, whose contract was extended last month.

"You have to make sure you drive each other forward, and that bodes well for the football club," he told the Colchester website. external-link

Newby joined Rochdale from non-league Chorley in 2020 and played 82 games across two seasons.

He said: "I like to get at teams and make things happen, getting goals and assists, and I want to be a positive player who can excite the fans."

