Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Chey Dunkley scored two goals last season - against Cheltenham Town and Accrington Stanley

Shrewsbury Town have signed former Sheffield Wednesday centre-back Chey Dunkley on a two-year deal, with an option for a further 12 months.

The 30-year-old made 24 appearances for the Owls last season, including a 1-1 draw with Shrewsbury at Hillsborough.

Dunkley's arrival comes a day after Town completed the signings of Tom Bayliss and Julien Dacosta.

He made his English Football League debut for Oxford and also played for Wigan before joining Wednesday in 2020.

"I had a few options, but it just felt like this was the right one for me," he told the Shrewsbury website.

"I know a few people who have been at this club, including some who are considered club legends like Dave Edwards, and I've got close friends like Connor Goldson, who has been here.

"That calibre of player has only had good things to say about Shrewsbury. It's a family club and they're pushing in the right direction, and want to push the club to get promoted, so it's all been positive from what I've heard."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.