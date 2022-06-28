Can you identify these players who moved between the Premier League's 'big six'?
Raheem Sterling looks set to become the latest player to make the switch from one of the Premier League's 'big six' clubs to another.
The Manchester City forward is the subject of interest from rivals Chelsea.
As the switch appears to move closer, can you name some other players who have moved between the traditional top six sides?
You've got five minutes.
Can you name these players who moved between the big six clubs?
|Rank
|Hint
|Player
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
