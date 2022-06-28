Last updated on .From the section Sutton United

Left-back Hart scored once for Oldham last season as the club was relegated from the English Football League

Sutton United have signed left-back Sam Hart following his release from Oldham Athletic at the end of last season.

The 25-year-old attacking left-back played 35 games for Oldham after joining them from Southend last summer.

He started in Liverpool's academy and spent time on loan at Port Vale before joining Blackburn, with further loans at Rochdale, Shrewsbury and Southend.

"I'm delighted to bring Sam in. He's a good defender who likes to get forward," said Sutton boss Matt Gray external-link .

"He'll support our wingers and get crosses into the box."

