Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Kyogo Furuhashi's two goals against Hibernian secured the League Cup for Celtic last season

Record prize money of nearly £2.16m will be paid out to clubs playing in the coming season's Scottish League Cup.

A sliding scale will start at £22,000 for each side finishing fifth in the group stage all the way to £350,000 for the trophy winners.

The total pot is a rise of nearly £150,000 from last season's £2.02m.

Scottish Professional Football League chief executive Neil Doncaster said it was thanks to sponsor Premier Sports.

"These funds will continue to support our clubs as they recover from the pandemic," he said.

In addition to prize money, each club chosen for a live televised game from the 9 July start of the group stage of what is now branded as the Premier Sports Cup will receive further payments.

Group stage games will bring with them £17,000 for each side shown live on TV - and £27,000 for those involved in the second-round, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

Celtic are the cup holders having beaten Hibernian 2-1 in December's 2021 final.