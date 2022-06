Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

In: Bojan Miovski, forward (MTK Budapest, undisclosed); Ylber Ramadani, midfielder (MTK Budapest); Jayden Richardson, defender (Nottingham Forest, undisclosed); Kelle Roos, goalkeeper (Derby County); Anthony Stewart, defender (Wycombe Wanderers).

Loan in: Liam Scales, defender (Celtic).

Out: Calvin Ramsay, defender (Liverpool, £4.2m); Andrew Considine, defender (St Johnstone); Declan Gallagher, defender (St Mirren); Funso Ojo, midfielder (Port Vale); Michael Ruth, defender (Queen of the South); Dylan McGeouch, midfielder; Gary Woods, goalkeeper; Michael Devlin, defender; Tyler Mykyta, midfielder; Jack MacIver, midfielder; Luke Turner, defender; Mark Gallagher, midfielder; Finn Yeats, midfielder; Jamie Shingler, goalkeeper.

Loan ended: Adam Montgomery, defender (Celtic); Teddy Jenks, midfielder (Brighton & Hove Albion).

Loan out: Dean Campbell, midfielder (Stevenage); Kevin Henratty, midfielder (Forfar Athletic).

In: Cameron Carter-Vickers, defender (Tottenham Hotspur, loan to permanent, undisclosed); Daizen Maeda, forward (Yokohama F Marinos, loan to permanent, undisclosed); Benjamin Siegrist, goalkeeper (Dundee United).

Out: Nir Bitton, midfielder (Maccabi Tel Aviv); Kerr McInroy, midfielder (Kilmarnock); Ewan Henderson, midfielder (Hibernian, loan to permanent); Luca Connell, midfielder (Barnsley); Tom Rogic, midfielder; Ryan Mullen, goalkeeper.

Loan ended: Jota, midfielder (Benfica).

Loan out: Vasilis Barkas, goalkeeper (Utrecht); Liam Scales, defender (Aberdeen); Adam Montgomery, defender (St Johnstone); Conor Hazard, goalkeeper (HJK Helsinki).

In: Jack Ross, head coach.

Out: Tam Courts, head coach (Budapest Honved); Benjamin Siegrist, goalkeeper (Celtic); Trevor Carson, goalkeeper (St Mirren, undisclosed); Lewis Neilson, defender (Heart of Midlothian); Nathan Cooney, defender (Brechin City); Rhys Caves, midfielder (Gretna); Kevin McDonald, midfielder; Adrian Sporle, defender; Max Biamou, forward; Florent Hoti, midfielder; Lennon Walker, midfielder; Shaun Brown, midfielder; Dom Naglik, forward; Sam Lovie, defender.

Loan ended: Dylan Levitt, midfielder (Manchester United); Marc McNulty, forward (Reading); Tim Akinola, defender (Arsenal).

In: Kye Rowles, defender (Central Coast Mariners, undisclosed); Alan Forrest, midfielder (Livingston); Lewis Neilson, defender (Dundee United); Alex Cochrane, defender (Brighton & Hove Albion, loan to permanent, undisclosed); Jorge Grant, midfielder (Peterborough United, undisclosed).

Out: John Souttar, defender (Rangers); Mihai Popescu, defender (Farul); Jamie Brandon, defender (Livingston); Jamie Walker, midfielder (Bradford City, loan to permanent); Loic Damour, midfielder (Versailles); Chris Hamilton, midfielder (Dunfermline Athletic).

Loan ended: Ellis Simms, forward (Everton); Ben Woodburn, forward (Liverpool); Taylor Moore, defender (Bristol City).

In: Jair Tavares, midfielder (Benfica); Lewis Miller, defender (Central Coast Mariners); Ewan Henderson, midfielder (Celtic, loan to permanent); Aiden McGeady, midfielder (Sunderland); Rocky Bushiri, defender (Ipswich Town, loan to permanent); Kyle McClelland, defender (Rangers); Nohan Kenneh, defender (Leeds United).

Loan in: Elie Youan, forward (St Gallen); Momodou Bojang, forward (Rainbow).

Out: Paul McGinn, defender (Motherwell); Drey Wright, forward (St Johnstone); Matt Macey, goalkeeper (Luton Town, undisclosed); David Mitchell, goalkeeper (Partick Thistle); Sean Mackie, defender (Falkirk); Scott Allan, midfielder; Alex Gogic, midfielder; Jamie Murphy, forward.

Loan ended: Harry Clarke, defender (Arsenal); Sylvester Jasper, forward (Fulham); James Scott, forward (Hull City).

In: Alan Power, midfielder (St Mirren); Kerr McInroy, midfielder (Celtic).

Loan in: Lewis Mayo, defender (Rangers); Zach Hemming, goalkeeper (Middlesbrough).

Out: Jason Naismith, defender (Queen's Park); Stephen McGinn, midfielder (Falkirk); Euan Murray, defender (Hartlepool United); Colin Doyle, goalkeeper (Bradford City); Justin Devenny, midfielder (Airdrieonians, loan to permanent); Tomas Brindley, midfielder (Forfar Athletic, loan to permanent); George O'Connor, goalkeeper (Stranraer); Ross Smith, midfielder (Irvine Meadow); Chris Burke, midfielder; Brandon Haunstrup, defender; Euan Deveney, defender; Josh Holmes, goalkeeper; Harry Broun, goalkeeper; Max Conway, defender; Rob Miller, defender; Lyall Holding, defender; Kenny Sloan, defender; Aiden McAuley, defender; Michael Mullen, forward; Jamie Kirkpatrick, forward; Ben Hughes, forward.

Loan ended: Daniel MacKay, midfielder (Hibernian); Dylan Tait, midfielder (Hibernian); Dean Campbell, midfielder (Aberdeen); Declan Glass, midfielder (Dundee United); Rumarn Burrell, forward (Middlesbrough).

In: Scott Bitsindou, midfielder (Lierse); Phillip Cancar, defender (Western Sydney Wanderers); Esmael Goncalves, forward (Sheikh Russel); Jamie Brandon, defender (Heart of Midlothian).

Out: Alan Forrest, midfielder (Heart of Midlothian); Carlo Pignatiello, midfielder (Greenock Morton); Gavin Reilly, forward (Queen of the South); Jack McMillan, defender (Partick Thistle); Keaghan Jacobs, midfielder (Arbroath); Craig Sibbald, midfielder; Gary Maley, goalkeeper (retired); Marvin Bartley, midfielder (retired); Matej Poplatnik, forward.

Loan ended: Adam Lewis, defender (Liverpool); Caleb Chukwuemeka, forward (Aston Villa); Sebastian Soto, forward (Norwich City); Daniel Barden, goalkeeper (Norwich City); Odin Bailey, midfielder (Birmingham City).

Loan out: Brian Schwake, goalkeeper (Greenock Morton).

In: Paul McGinn, defender (Hibernian); Blair Spittal, midfielder (Ross County).

Out: Mark O'Hara, midfielder (St Mirren); Darragh O'Connor, defender (Greenock Morton): PJ Morrison, goalkeeper (Falkirk); Justin Amaluzor, forward (Aldershot); Bailey Rice, midfielder (Rangers, undisclosed); Liam Donnelly, midfielder; Liam Grimshaw, midfielder; Victor Nirennold, defender; Jordan Roberts, midfielder; Cody McLeod, forward.

Loan ended: Liam Shaw, midfielder (Celtic).

In: John Souttar, defender (Heart of Midlothian); Bailey Rice, midfielder (Motherwell, undisclosed); Cammy Cooper, forward (Partick Thistle, undisclosed); Kieron Willox, midfielder (Inverness Caledonian Thistle, undisclosed).

Out: Cedric Itten, forward (Young Boys, undisclosed); Jake Hastie, midfielder (Hartlepool United); Kyle McClelland, defender (Hibernian); Leon Balogun, defender; Andy Firth, goalkeeper.

Loan ended: Aaron Ramsey, midfielder (Juventus); Amad Diallo, midfielder (Manchester United).

Loan out: Lewis Mayo, defender (Kilmarnock).

In: Victor Loturi, midfielder (Cavalry); Yan Dhanda, midfielder (Swansea City); Jordy Hiwula, forward (Doncaster Rovers); George Harmon, defender (Oxford City).

Loan in: Kazeem Olaigbe, midfielder (Southampton); Owura Edwards, midfielder (Bristol City).

Out: Regan Charles-Cooke, forward (Eupen); Blair Spittal, midfielder (Motherwell); Coll Donaldson, defender (Falkirk); Harry Paton, midfielder; Ben Williamson, defender.

Loan ended: Joseph Hungbo, midfielder (Watford); Jake Vokins, defender (Southampton); Kayne Ramsay, defender (Southampton); Jack Burroughs, midfielder (Coventry City); Declan Drysdale, defender (Coventry City); Ashley Maynard-Brewer, goalkeeper (Charlton Athletic).

In: Andrew Considine, defender (Aberdeen); Drey Wright, forward (Hibernian).

Loan in: Adam Montgomery, defender (Celtic).

Out: Jamie McCart, defender (Rotherham United); Shaun Rooney, defender (Fleetwood Town); Callum Hendry, forward (Salford City); Craig Bryson, midfielder (Stenhousemuir); Sam Denham, defender (East Fife); Jordan Northcott, forward (Brechin City); Liam Craig, midfielder (retired); Jacob Butterfield, midfielder; Nadir Ciftci, forward; Jahmal Hector-Ingram, forward; Efe Ambrose, defender.

Loan ended: Glenn Middleton, midfielder (Rangers); Tom Sang, midfielder (Cardiff City).

In: Declan Gallagher, defender (Aberdeen); Ryan Strain, defender (Maccabi Haifa); Keanu Baccus, midfielder (Western Sydney Wanderers); Trevor Carson, goalkeeper (Dundee United, undisclosed); Mark O'Hara, midfielder (Motherwell); Toyosi Olusanya, forward (Middlesbrough); Jonah Ayunga, midfielder (Morecambe).

Out: Alan Power, midfielder (Kilmarnock); Jak Alnwick, goalkeeper (Cardiff City); Conor McCarthy, defender (Barnsley); Kyle McAllister, midfielder (Forest Green Rovers); Sam Ellis, defender (Stranraer, loan to permanent); Mark Donaldson, midfielder (Cowdenbeath); Matt Millar, defender; Josh Jack, forward.

Loan ended: Connor Ronan, midfielder (Wolverhampton Wanderers); Alex Gogic, midfielder (Hibernian); Jordan Jones, midfielder (Wigan Athletic).

Loan out: Daniel Finlayson, defender (Linfield); Aiden Gilmartin (Cowdenbeath); Ewan Thomson (Cowdenbeath).