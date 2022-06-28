Last updated on .From the section Grimsby

Danny Amos played 21 games, including the National League promotion final win

Defender Danny Amos has signed a new one-year contract at Grimsby Town, following a successful short-term deal.

The 22-year-old played 21 games following his January move, helping the Mariners back into the English Football League through the play-offs.

Sheffield-born Amos, who represented Northern Ireland Under-21s, previously played for Doncaster and Port Vale.

"I knew I only had six months but I was fully focused on helping the club get promotion," Amos told the club website. external-link

"I wasn't thinking about contracts at the time. But luckily the gaffer [Paul Hurst] showed faith in me and I'm now buzzing to put pen to paper."

Hurst added: "He thought it might have taken him a little bit of time to get up to speed, but, in fairness to him, he was in good shape and fitted in brilliantly with the group.

"He's a nice lad with a good character about him. He obviously did very well for us and played his part in helping us achieve promotion."