Joely Andrews made her first Northern Ireland start against England in April

"It will be amazing, probably a dream come true. Actually, it probably isn't a dream come true because it was never a dream."

Joely Andrews may only be 20 but she has a maturity, calmness and quiet confidence to go along with that youthful spark.

It's been a whirlwind year for the Northern Ireland midfielder which is set to culminate in the Euro 2022 finals.

She helped her club Glentoran win the treble before scoring her first international goal against Austria in April and being handed a maiden start against England at Windsor Park a few days later.

Now, she is in Kenny Shiels' 23-player squad and is eager to make her mark at the team's first major tournament..

"We just can't wait for the first game in Southampton," Andrews said.

"It's hard to describe what it will feel like at this moment. I'm just going to grab it with both hands and take it all in.

"I think a year ago if you had said to me I would do all that I would not have believed you. It's been amazing.

"It's the belief that Kenny puts in all the young players, if you are performing he will give you a chance."

From academy hopeful to international starter

Since his tenure began, Shiels has advocated youth and has often talked about building for the long term as well as enjoying the country's current success.

Andrews is one of the youngsters coming through who could make her mark on the Euros. She was in Glentoran's first girl's academy at the age of eight and is now riding the crest of a wave with both club and country.

"I started when I was seven and since then it has always been football. I've never thought about doing anything else.

"Even for a career, if I'm not playing I want it to be in and around football. It's what I have spent most of my time doing since I have been young."

Joely Andrews (far right in first picture) with Kelly Bailie (left) at the launch of Glentoran's girls academy and after winning the Women's Premiership title as team-mates

Twenty-two domestic-based players entered a seven-month full-time programme ahead of the Euros and Andrews says she has the taste for more professional football if the opportunity arises.

"It has been an amazing experience and makes me think it is something I want to do, play full-time if it is a possibility," she added.

"The Euros is a world stage and a lot of people who will be watching.

"I think for a lot of young players who haven't had a chance to go across the water yet, if that opportunity does come then they know what it will be like in that environment.

"If you haven't had professional contract then you get a feel of what that would be like. Then you can then decide if that is for them or not when the opportunity comes."

Joely Andrews is one of a number of promising young players coming through with Northern Ireland

While several of the squad have lived every step of Northern Ireland's journey since the team reformed in 2004, football-mad Andrews has watched the growth from the other side of the fence. Idols such as Julie Nelson, Sarah McFadden and Rachel Furness have now become team-mates and friends.

"When I was going to watch matches they were at Mourneview Park with a couple of hundred fans," recalled Andrews, whose maiden start against England came at a sold-out 15,000 crowd at Windsor Park.

"The credit has to go to players like Furney, Mac, Julie - they have been there from the start near enough. As I've got older and gone through the age groups the growth has increased.

"I've been alongside it that way, so to see where it came from to where it is now, and obviously I have hit it at a good time, it's amazing.

"Hopefully it will continue, we can go further and grow women's football in Northern Ireland even further."

Why have you got my name on your shirt?

A surreal moment for Andrews came when she saw her name on the back of a Northern Ireland shirt, something that would have been unthinkable in the past.

"It's a bit weird actually. I was kind of like, 'why have you got my name on your shirt?', but it's good," she said.

"When you see little girls with Northern Ireland shirts on and have names printed on the back, that they are even considering that is incredible.

"It gives everyone a real lift knowing that was us once. It's so surreal to think anyone would be looking up to me.

"It's crazy, but it makes you feel good and to have the opportunity to inspire the next generation is great.

"Especially when you see young girls at tournaments. When I would have went we would have been the only girls team, before me some might have been the only girl in a boy's team.

"Now there are girl's tournaments in the summer and they are getting 20-odd teams in and filling up the spaces really quickly. That's amazing."