Luke McNally joins Burnley from Oxford, where he spent 18 months after joining from St Patrick's in Ireland.

Championship side Burnley have signed defender Luke McNally from Oxford United on a four-year deal.

The 22-year-old was brought to Turf Moor for a reported fee of £1.6m, BBC Radio Oxford understands, after 18 months with the League One side.

Former Republic of Ireland Under-21 centre-back McNally played 35 games for the U's, following a move from League of Ireland side St Patrick's.

"It's all happened so quick," McNally told the club website.

"I just can't wait to start now and I'm really excited."

McNally is the second player brought to the club since new boss Vincent Kompany was appointed, along with free-scoring forward Scott Twine from MK Dons.

Kompany added: "Luke is a young player, he's good on the ball, wins his challenges, and knows how to defend."

Speaking about the transfer, Oxford manager Karl Robinson said: "We got what we needed out of the deal. We don't like selling, but for the player it's life-changing."

